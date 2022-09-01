Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 1

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: Belgium announced measures to tackle soaring energy prices, including cuts to public buildings' power consumption and a proposal to tax the excess profits of energy companies, Reuters reported.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Wednesday the heating in public buildings will be limited to 19 degrees Celsius (66 Fahrenheit) and air conditioning use reduced, while lighting of offices and monuments will be switched off at 7 p.m. Talks will continue to decide on turning off lights on highways and in cities at certain hours.

The federal government also decided to extend a reduced 6% VAT rate for gas and electricity and a special energy rate for the poor until the end of the first quarter of 2023.

It also said it would present by the end of September a proposal to tax the excess profits of energy companies.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.