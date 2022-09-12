Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 12

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

1:30 a.m.: Ukrainian officials accused Russia of targeting Ukraine’s power system and other civilian infrastructure after Ukrainian forces made advances in a counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country.

“A total blackout in the Kharkiv & Donetsk regions, a partial one in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk & Sumy regions,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted late Sunday. “No military facilities, the goal is to deprive people of light & heat.”

Ukraine’s forces claimed a number of successes in recent days in the Kharkiv region, including recapturing the city of Izyum that Russian troops had used as a key command and supply hub.

Ukraine’s military chief, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that Ukraine had reclaimed about 3,000 square kilometers from Moscow’s forces since the beginning of September. He said Ukrainian troops are now just 50 kilometers away from the border with Russia.

1 a.m.: France and Romania’s transport ministers sign an agreement to increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries including to the Mediterranean, Reuters reported.

12:30 a.m.: The International Monetary Fund is looking for ways to provide emergency funding to countries facing war-induced food price shocks and will discuss measures at an executive board meeting on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The plan, which has not previously been reported, will be presented at an informal board session.

It would allow the IMF to help Ukraine and other countries hit hard by Russia’s war in Ukraine without imposing conditions required in a regular fund program, said the sources, who asked not to be named since the matter is still under review. The size and scope of the measures was not yet clear.

A formal vote backing the measure — which has been developed by the IMF staff in recent months — is expected before the Fund’s annual meetings in October, the sources said.

If approved, it would temporarily increase existing access limits and allow all member countries to borrow up to an additional 50% of their IMF quota under the IMF’s Rapid Financing Instrument, and the Rapid Credit Instrument that serves low-income countries, the sources said.

“The concept is simple, but it could help many countries,” said one of the sources.

12:05 a.m.: Ukraine announced its troops had recaptured more than 3,000 square kilometers of territory in September from Russian forces during a counter-offensive in the northeast of the country, Agence France-Presse reported.

“Since the beginning of September, more than 3,000 square kilometers have returned to Ukrainian control,” Valeri Zalouzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, said in a statement.

“Around Kharkiv, we started to advance not only south and east but also north. We are 50 kilometers from the border.”

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.