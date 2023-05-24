Latest in Ukraine: Epicenter of Fighting in Bakhmut, Marinka

New developments:

Poll by University of Chicago's Harris School of Public Policy and NORC finds half of people in the United States support U.S. military aid for Ukraine, while about one-fourth oppose it. The level of support is nearly unchanged from last year.

United Nations says it recorded nearly 8,000 civilian deaths in Ukraine since Russia invaded last year, as it warned the world is failing to protect civilians.

Ukraine's military said Wednesday the focus of fighting was in Bakhmut and Marinka, with the probability of Russian forces attacking Ukraine with missiles and air strikes remaining high.

The Ukrainian military's general staff said in its daily update that Russia had launched 41 airstrikes during the past day, and that the attacks injured civilians while also damaging civilian and administrative buildings.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters Tuesday the situation in Bakhmut remains “very dynamic.”

Russia claimed to capture the city that has been the focus of months of intense fighting. Ukraine said it was still in control of some areas on the outskirts of the city.

Ryder also told reporters the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group is expected to focus on ground-based air defenses, ammunition and training on F-16 fighters when they hold their next meeting Thursday.

Peace effort

The speaker of the Czech Parliament’s lower house, Markéta Pekarová Adamová, told VOA that peace talks are not possible right now since Russian troops occupy parts of Ukraine and that the peace plan put forward by China includes contradictory points.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said peace talks cannot happen until Russia pulls its forces from occupied Ukrainian lands.

Pekarová Adamová said Tuesday during a visit to Washington that Europe cannot accept Russia’s occupation of Crimea, Donetsk or Luhansk, areas that Russia has claimed as its own.

“The end of the war must be when really Ukrainians decide that this is acceptable on the conditions of the best for them,” Pekarová Adamová said.

She also said Russia needs to be punished through a special tribunal, not only President Vladimir Putin but also “all people who are responsible.”

Pekarová Adamová expressed support for continuing military aid to Ukraine, “because they show us they are really brave and do their best to protect their country and their people.”

State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told VOA the best thing China could do to bring about an end to the conflict is use its relationship with Russia to convince Putin to halt the invasion.

“Clearly, they have a close relationship with Russia. President Xi [Jinping] and President Putin have met several times, and before this war, they released a very lengthy joint communique talking about a relationship, a partnership with no limits. What we would be asking our PRC friends to do is use whatever influence they have over Russia to get Putin to stop this war,” Chollet said. “I haven't seen much to suggest that they're willing to use that influence. And I haven't seen much to suggest that even if they were willing to use the influence, it would work to change Putin's mind. But that's the simple thing we're asking.”

VOA’s Nike Ching and Carla Babb contributed to this report. Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.