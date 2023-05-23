US Doctors Volunteer to Heal Scars of Ukraine’s Wounded Children

A team of volunteer doctors from the United States is joining with Polish and Ukrainian colleagues to help heal the scars of some of Ukraine’s children. The children are undergoing much-needed surgeries that have not been available in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The procedures are free of charge. Correspondent Lesia Bakalets visited a hospital in Leczna, Poland, where it is all happening and has this report. Videographer: Daniil Batushchak