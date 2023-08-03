Latest in Ukraine: Russian Shelling Hits Kherson Church

Latest Developments:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is “doing our best with our partners to increase the supply of air defense systems.”

Ukraine says Russian attack that hit port in Izmail damaged 40,000 tons of grain

Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling Thursday hit a historic church in the city of Kherson, wounding at least seven people.

The site of the attack was St. Catherine’s Cathedral, where Ukraine’s state emergency service said a second round of shelling wounded four emergency workers who were fighting a fire after the initial attack.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Kherson’s regional governor, said three other people were hurt aboard a trolley bus that was driving past the cathedral at the time of the shelling.

The attack on the church follows last week’s Russian missile strike that hit an Orthodox cathedral in Odesa.

In the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, officials said Russia attacked for a second consecutive day with a wave of drones but that there were no reports of injuries or damage.

Ukraine’s military said it downed 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia overnight.

Also Thursday, Russia reported a Ukrainian drone attack on the Kaluga region, about 150 kilometers south of Moscow.

The regional governor, Vyacheslav Shapsha, said on Telegram that Russian air defenses shot down six drones and that there were no reported casualties.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.