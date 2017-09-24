Latest Earthquake in Mexico Kills at Least 2 People

The powerful earthquake that rocked Mexico Saturday killed at least two people, triggering new alarms in a country struggling to recover from two recent quakes that killed a total of about 400 people.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the new quake had a magnitude of 6.1 and was centered in the southern state of Oaxaca, about 360 kilometers southeast of the capital, which is still reeling from Tuesday's 7.1 quake that killed at least 300 people.

Officials said Saturday's quake was felt in Mexico City, swaying buildings in the capital.

Mexico's disaster agency said the latest quake was an aftershock of the 8.1 quake that hit Mexico's southern coast on September 7, killing nearly 100 people.

Rescue workers continued to search through rubble from Tuesday's quake, but had to suspend some their efforts briefly because of the shaking Saturday, according to Mexico's civil protection agency.

Mexican rescue workers, supported by teams from around the world, including Israel, Japan and the United States, have rescued at least 60 people in Mexico City and surrounding towns.

On Thursday, the United States Agency for International Development sent a team of more than 60 disaster responders and tools and medical equipment to Mexico City.

While officials remain focused on searching for survivors and caring for those who were injured in Tuesday's temblor, those whose lives were upended are wondering what will happen to them.

About 2,000 homes were damaged in the quake. Many are uninhabitable, rendering the occupants homeless.

Mexico has set up 50 shelters to house quake survivors, but some people are choosing to sleep in the streets, fearing more aftershocks.