Libya: Twin Bombings Kill Two, Injure Dozens

At least two people were killed and dozens more injured in twin bombings Friday on a mosque in the Libyan city of Benghazi, medics said — the second attack on a place of worship in Benghazi in the past month.

At least 62 people were wounded in the attacks on the Saad Ibn Ibada mosque near the Majouri district of Libya's second city during Friday prayers. The devices appeared to have been detonated remotely.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

Two weeks ago, at least 35 people were killed by twin car bombings near another mosque in Benghazi.



Benghazi was at the center of three years of fierce fighting between extremists and forces loyal to Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who declared the city liberated last year.



Haftar heads a government based in eastern Libya, while an internationally recognized administration has been set up in the western capital of Tripoli. The western government has struggled to assert its authority across the country.



The uncertainty in Libya has opened the door to terror groups such as the Islamic State to set up camps.