While Alaska may be the biggest U.S. state, its population is one of the smallest in the country. Four-fifths of the state's territory can be reached only by air, and a lot of small towns would have been completely isolated were it not for small planes. The community of Diomede is on the island of Little Diomede in the middle of the Bering Strait, right between Alaska and Russia. Natasha Mozgovaya reports on what residents say life is like. Anna Rice narrates her report.