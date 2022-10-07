Show more Show less

((PKG)) LIFE COACH

((TRT: 10:50))

((Banner: Life Coach))

((Reporter/Camera/Producer: Lisa Vohra))

((Map: Burke, Virginia))

((Main characters: 1 female))

((Sub characters: 4 female; 1 male))

((NATS: Rajika Mahan and Client))

((Setting up for her Zoom client))

((Voice over: Rajika Mahan))

Most people spend time planning a weekend getaway than they do planning their life.

A lot of us, me included, put some limitations on ourselves.

We’re never too old for our dream.

When we have these longings, we have these desires, we shove it down. Why not now and why not you?

((SOT: Rajika Mahan))

Hello, hello my dear. How are you? How was your coffee this morning?

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

A life coach really focuses on really asking on where you are and where you want to be? Tapping into what is your passion, what is your purpose, what are your dreams, what are your goals that you want to ignite for yourself? Because when you are in the frame of your life, you’re not able to see it for yourself.

((SOT: Rajika Mahan))

You recognized the thought that was coming up or the feeling that was coming up and you took a bolder step and you created that for your life.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

My coaching sessions I do via Zoom and I am starting back to go in-person, doing in-person, one-on-one coaching.

((NATS: Exiting house))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

I work with men and women. I have ranging clients from, you know, in their late 20s to up to 60 years old.

((NATS: Driving car))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Today, we’re actually going to go to my client’s home. Her name is Dana and we’re going to do our weekly session. For the past two weeks, we’ve been working on forgiveness. Because forgiveness is a place where we want to release any judgment and blame, so we can have our vision blossom and get really, you know, go to the next level.

((SOT: Dana Hutson))

Oh my gosh, hello. It’s so good to see you. Come in.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

I love to work with clients who are really struggling with feeling stuck. They are going through the motions of life and there’s something internal that is stopping them to tap into their potential.

((Dana Hutson

Client))

I loved this week.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

This is…isn’t it a great…it’s that it’s really building the muscle around intuition, right? Because we have that still, small voice, but we have either neglected to pay attention to it or we’re just too busy, just living life from outer in, that we don’t listen to that inner side of us.

((Dana Hutson

Client))

I just believe that the world and everything, it’s part of the plan.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Yes.

((Dana Hutson

Client))

It’s part of the plan to keep us distracted, to keep us where we don’t hear the inner voice. Because the inner voice is going to lead us into this higher frequency and lead us into our vision and our purpose and our plan. And the other voice doesn’t want us to operate there.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Yeah. Well, and that’s why it’s, you know, limiting social media, limiting the TV, because those are the external forces when we absorb that energy. I have lessons that I take them through in a systematic way

because there’s an art and science of creating transformation in our lives.

((Dana Hutson

Client))

We’re in week…this is lesson 12, right?

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Week eight.

((Dana Hutson

Client))

Yeah, lesson 12, right?

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Yes. I have clients who have different religious beliefs.

((Dana Hutson

Client))

You know, there’s scripture that talks about Jesus…

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

All the scriptures and all the teachings that are in all of the religious books have deep meaning. So, it’s extracting that and helping them to apply it towards their lives.

((SOT: Laughing))

((Dana Hutson

Client))

Before I started working with you and tapping into this power. I mean, it’s there for the taking.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

And I’ll tell you the best part is when they have a breakthrough. Oh, my gosh.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Dana.

((Dana Hutson

Client))

Rajika, I was sitting in the chair, I was like, how can I text Rajika right now?

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

When we meet in our sessions and they share that this is what they noticed in their relationships, this is what they notice with their clients. Oh, that is like, it's magical because not only they are lit up, they are just so enthusiastic. It just touches my heart because that's why I do this.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

The collective experience are going to bring so much more. The life you’re holding in your hand is yours. What message would you love for me to receive today that will serve not only me too, but everybody that I’m going to touch.

((NATS: Rajika Mahan in car))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

One thing I love about Dana is that she is such a student of the work. Like, we learn a principle, we learn a tool and boom she implements it. And the breakthroughs and the aha moments that she’s having is because of that. Because I can provide the tools or I can provide a way for them to shift their results, but until they pick up those tools and principles and really apply them, nothing will change.



TEASE ((VO/NAT))

Coming up

((Banner))

Life Coach continues…

((SOT))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

I’m going to ask a question. If you all were living from a vision and nothing was going to get in the way for you all, what would be happening in your life right now?





BREAK TWO

BUMP IN ((ANIM))





BLOCK C





((SOT: Rajika Mahan and husband))

The whole journey of dropping our last one off.

I know.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

I have been happily married to my amazing husband for 30 years. We met through a mutual friend. I have two older daughters, one is 26, one is 23 and my son just turned 18.

((SOT: Rajika Mahan and husband))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

My husband and I had grown apart. We were drifting because life got busy and we put that relationship on hold. And so really, was trying to figure out what I wanted to do? Where was my relationship going? And that's when, as I was looking for answers, looking for insights, that's when I got introduced to my amazing mentor, who really helped me to learn the principles, learn the tools of how to create results in my life that were long standing.

((SOT: Husband))

You’ve found your passion which is fun, you know, which is fantastic. Being a life coach is tremendous, so…

((NATS: Workshop))

((SOT: Rajika Mahan and client))

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Either one, whatever.

I’m good. How are you?

Good, good, good. Busy with the kids?

Yeah, today's a crazy day.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

I do my monthly workshop. It’s called, The Vision Workshop, Power Vision, and really helping clients or prospective attendees to get clear on their path of life.

((SOT: Rajika Mahan))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

I’m going to ask a question. If you all were living from a vision and nothing was going to get in the way for you all, what would be happening in your life right now?

((Aneeta Mahan

Workshop Attendee))

Hi, I’m Aneeta. I've been writing, in the process of writing a book for a long time and there’s a lot of challenges that come with being a writer. I’m a consultant professionally but it’s always that thing that, you know… Ideally, I’d like to finish this, and then all those other things get in the way, and then, you know, three months go by and you’re like, ‘Man, like I wonder if I would have finished three chapters by now?’

((Camden Kelley

Workshop Attendee))

Hey, everybody. My name is Cam. I’m not from Virginia. I’m from Maryland, the far superior state.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

What the workshop is doing is helping people to identify an area of their life where they might be having a challenge.

((SOT: Rajika Mahan))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

My question to you Holly is, what would you love to do, what is the magnitude you want to do it at?

((Holly Myles

Workshop Attendee))

We so often get caught up comparing ourselves, I guess, is my point. It’s all very inspirational on a certain level but at the same time, you end up comparing yourself. And I think that can be a thief of living your…yeah.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Right, the comparison does come up and it shrinks us. Like, ‘Oh my gosh, mine is not big enough. Mine is not great enough.’ Right? And we shrink back. But then we want to go back to saying, ‘What is it that I want? What is it that I want?’ And lean more to that question.

((Hannie Gonzalez

Workshop Attendee))

I can’t answer those big questions because I need to take care of the little stuff first. I need to do my baby steps. And in order to even realize what it is…and that’s what I’m coming to find out, is that I have to do… It is in those compartments but I have to even make it even like very small successes. If I don’t do that first little step, there’s no way I’m going to move to the next. There’s, I’m never going to have that vision. Yeah, or even be able to say, that’s what I want to do, you know, so...

((Aneeta Mahan

Workshop Attendee))

So, I recently got engaged and I remember building up this vision of like, when I get promoted, it’s going to feel like this. When I get engaged, it’s going to feel like this. I’m in an amazing relationship, kind of like what you were saying. So, all the pieces are there and I’m like, you’re laying in bed kind of like, huh? There’s like a level of like dissatisfaction. But that’s okay. And so now, I’m kind of thinking, instead of probing myself to have like that grand thing, what if I’m just really thrilled waking up, making peanut butter jelly sandwiches, going to work and being okay with like I don’t have to be the person that achieved the benchmark to celebrate the minute successes.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Right. No…and it’s a good point. We want to be content but we also don’t want to go through life half asleep.

((Aneeta Mahan

Workshop Attendee))

Yeah.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

We don’t want to just say, one day it’ll happen. We don’t want to just go through life on autopilot.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

As a life coach, we are always growing and learning. And to be a coach that is authentic and transparent with my clients is really sharing with them where I am struggling, where may I have got derailed.

((SOT: Rajika Mahan))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

And I kept shoving it down. The way I kept shoving it down was I was taking care of everybody. I made such an important decision for myself and I thank myself every day for that, that I didn’t let fear get in the way.

((NATS/MUSIC))