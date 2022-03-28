List of 2022 Oscar Winners 

After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama “CODA,” best picture Sunday, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time.

The feel-good moment came after one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history: Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The moment shocked the Dolby Theatre audience and viewers at home.

The winners at the Academy Awards on Sunday:

Best picture: "CODA"

Best actor: Will Smith, "King Richard"

Best actress: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Documentary feature: "Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

Original song: "No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die," music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Best director: Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Best international film: "Drive My Car," Japan

Costume design: "Cruella"

Original screenplay: "Belfast"

Adapted screenplay: "CODA"

Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose

Cinematography: "Dune"

Visual Effects: "Dune"

Best animated feature: "Encanto"

Sound: "Dune"

Documentary (short subject): "The Queen of Basketball"

Best animated short film: "The Windshield Wiper"

Live action short: "The Long Goodbye"

Music (original score): "Dune"

Film editing: "Dune"

Production design: "Dune"

Makeup and hairstyling: "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"