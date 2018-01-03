LIVE BLOG: Iran Protests

1/3/18 8:41 a.m. -- President Donald Trump has issued another tweet about anti-government protests in Iran, saying he has "such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government."

1/3/18 7:42 a.m. -- VOA's Persian service tweeted a photo of protesters gathered in front of the Iranian consulate in Hamburg, Germany in a show of support for anti-government protests taking place across Iran.



1/3/18 6:31 a.m. -- Pro-government demonstrators staged rallies across the country Wednesday, after days of protests against the government and economic problems. Iranian state television showed video of crowds waving Iranian flags and chanting in support of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

1/3/18 6:00 a.m. -- Turkish officials say Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyp Erdogan that he hopes protests in Iran will end in a few days. The two leaders spoke on the phone Wednesday, according to Turkey.

1/2/18 9:20 p.m. -- U.S. National Security Adviser General H.R. McMaster comments on the Iran protests during an interview with VOA Contributor Greta Van Susteren: