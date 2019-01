Natural disasters — wildfires, hurricanes, floods — leave destruction and shattered lives in their wake. In August, nearly a year after Hurricane Maria, power was finally restored to most of Puerto Rico's residents. It's not known how many of the more than 10,000 homes burned in California's November wildfires will be rebuilt. Residents of Hawaii are still assessing damage from the eruption of the Kilauea volcano eight months ago, as VOA's Genia Dulot learned on a visit to the Big Island.