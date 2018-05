A short commute from New York City, Long Island has become the epicenter of President Trump's vow to eradicate the gang known as Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, notorious for gruesome murder tactics rather than large numbers of homicides. But in one affected town, residents are skeptical that the gang — in operation on the East Coast for nearly four decades — can be easily dismantled without hurting its larger immigrant community. VOA's Ramon Taylor reports.