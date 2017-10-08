London Police Release Man Detained in Crash in Museum District

London police have released a 47-year-old man they had detained on suspicion of dangerous driving after his car veered off the pavement Saturday outside the city's Natural History Museum.

Eleven people were hurt in the incident and nine were hospitalized. Officials said none of the injuries was life-threatening.

Initially, the crash was thought to be a terrorist attack, but police later said, "The incident is a road traffic investigation and not a terrorist-related incident."

Police said the man was released "under investigation" and did not reveal his identity.

Britain is on its second-highest security alert level after five deadly attacks this year, three involving a vehicle, including attacks on pedestrians at Westminster and London Bridges.