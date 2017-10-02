Multiple Victims Hospitalized After Shooting in Las Vegas

Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

Authorities swarmed the Strip after they received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several'' people with gunshot wounds. She didn't have any more immediate information.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says deputies are heading to the scene Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

No further information was immediately known.