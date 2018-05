Nearly 554,000 people were living on America's streets last year, according to a government survey. That's the first increase since 2010, driven, experts say, by a surge in the homeless in Los Angeles and other West Coast cities. Homelessness has been a serious problem for Los Angeles for years, but as the housing crisis intensifies, it seems to have gotten worse. Some say it's time to cut municipal funding for the homeless, but others want to help. Angelina Bagdasaryan has more.