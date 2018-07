Suspiciously cheap diamonds, jeans for a dollar and a pair of skis for next to nothing are all bargains that can be found at a store in a small Alabama town that sells are the contents of lost airline baggage. Every year airline companies lose about 20 million suitcases, and while most of them do find their way back to their owners, thousands of bags are never picked up. As Daria Dieguts found out, some of these lost items end up at the lost baggage store in Alabama.