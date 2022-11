Brazil’s former leftist leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is making a comeback after defeating incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s elections. Lula received over 60 million votes, only two million more than Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro has yet to recognize the defeat. Reporting for VOA from Sao Paulo, Yan Boechat says Lula will govern Brazil for the third time in the last 20 years.