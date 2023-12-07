Lviv, the City That Became the Backbone of Ukraine's Resistance

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the western Ukrainian town of Lviv has become a refuge and transit point for more than 5 million internally displaced Ukrainians. A relatively safe town, Lviv has emerged as the stronghold of Ukraine's resistance. Myroslava Gongadze narrates the city's journey in adapting to the challenges posed by the new realities of war. Camera: Yuriy Dankevych. Video editor: Daniil Bratushchak.