Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has concluded her first trip back to her native Pakistan, which also took the education activist to her home district of Swat, where she was shot in the head six years ago by the outlawed Pakistani Taliban for advocating girls’ rights and education. She was airlifted in a coma to Britain for an emergency surgery and has since been living there and studying at Oxford University. Ayaz Gul reports from Islamabad.