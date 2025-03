The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

After 13 years of living abroad, Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai returns to her home village in northeastern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. VOA’s Fayaz Zafar files this report on her visit to the province’s Swat district, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard. Camera: Fayaz Zafar