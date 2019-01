In rural Malawi, families send girls as young as 12 years old for “initiation,” a traditional, cultural practice that marks a child’s entry into adulthood. But child rights campaigners say the ritual entices young girls into early sex, marriage, and teenage pregnancy - forcing many to drop out of school. One local organization is seeking to change this by teaching initiation counselors to give girls age-appropriate information. Lameck Masina reports from Mulanje.