Malaysian Landslide Kills 21

Malaysian officials say 21 people, including five children, died Friday morning in a landslide at an unlicensed campsite at a farm in Selangor state bordering the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The Associated Press reported that rescue workers found the bodies of a mother and her toddler daughter “hugging each other in a heart-rending scene.”

Emergency workers are still looking for 12 missing people.

Search and rescue operations were halted overnight because of bad weather conditions but resumed Saturday.

Malaysian officials said an estimated 450,000 cubic meters of debris — enough to fill 180 Olympic-sized swimming pools — hit the campsite, according to AP.

Malaysia has ordered the closure of all high-risk campsites.

Some information for this article came from The Associated Press and Reuters.