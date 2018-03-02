Man Accused of Sending White Powder to Trump Jr. Is Charged

A Massachusetts man who allegedly sent an envelope filled with white powder to Donald Trump Jr. was arrested Thursday and charged with using the mail to threaten people.

Daniel Frisiello was ordered to remain behind bars at least until his next court appearance. His attorney said he planned to plead not guilty.

Frisiello is accused of sending envelopes filled with white powder along with insulting notes to five people, including the president's oldest son. Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa, opened his envelope and was briefly hospitalized, complaining of nausea and coughing.

The powder was harmless cornstarch. But it was accompanied by a note implying it was dangerous and calling Trump Jr. "an awful, awful person ... you make the family idiot, Eric, look smart ... so you are getting what you deserve."

Other envelopes were sent to Democratic Senator Deborah Stabenow of Michigan; California Republican congressional candidate and actor Antonio Sabato Jr; a U.S. attorney from California; and a law professor. They also received threatening letters.

Frisiello's attorney said his client has been on medication his entire life and suffers from "issues" and "difficulties," but did not elaborate.