March For Our Lives Events Planned Globally

WHAT: March For Our Lives is a planned demonstration created by, inspired by and led by students across the country to demand their lives become a priority and to end the epidemic of mass school shootings. Organized by the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed Feb. 14 in a mass school shooting.

WHEN: Saturday, March 24, 2018. It will begin at 12 p.m. local time.

WHERE: The main march will be in Washington, D.C., starting at Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest and Third Street Northwest.

EXPECTED ATTENDANCE: About 5000,000

DONATIONS: The GoFundMe page for March For Our Lives has raised more than $3,380,000 in one month.

OTHER MARCHES: There are 838 sister marches being planned that day; at least one march is planned in each of the 50 U.S. states, as well as worldwide.

CELEBRITY SUPPORT: Actor George Clooney and wife, Amal Clooney, a lawyer, gave March For Our Lives a $500,000 donation, which was matched by actress and TV host Oprah Winfrey, director Steven Spielberg and producer Jeffrey Katzenberg. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres and photo publishing service Shutterfly announced a joint donation of $50,000. Model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend, a musician, pledged $25,000.

The Clooneys, late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, singers Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato, and actors Jennifer Hudson, Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen have all expressed intentions of attending the march.