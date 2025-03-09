Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

International Edition
Subscribe
International Edition

Subscribe

Apple Podcasts YouTube Music Subscribe

Marco Rubio in Saudi Arabia for Ukraine talks.

Marco Rubio in Saudi Arabia for Ukraine talks.
Embed
Marco Rubio in Saudi Arabia for Ukraine talks.

No media source currently available

0:00 0:24:59 0:00
Download

Marco Rubio is in Saudi Arabia for talks on ending Russia’s war on Ukraine as protesters at pro-Ukraine rallies in the U.S. and Germany express their concerns about recent souring of U.S.-Ukraine relations. Negotiations between the U.S. and U.S.-designated terror group Hamas were “helpful,” and Israel sends another delegation for ceasefire talks. Hundreds killed in Syria in violence between Assad-loyalists and the country’s new leadership. Reactions to America’s on-again, off-again trade tariffs with Mexico. A unique educational initiative in Estonia, and a documentary about making art during wartime in Ukraine.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
XS
SM
MD
LG