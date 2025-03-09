Marco Rubio in Saudi Arabia for Ukraine talks.
Marco Rubio is in Saudi Arabia for talks on ending Russia’s war on Ukraine as protesters at pro-Ukraine rallies in the U.S. and Germany express their concerns about recent souring of U.S.-Ukraine relations. Negotiations between the U.S. and U.S.-designated terror group Hamas were “helpful,” and Israel sends another delegation for ceasefire talks. Hundreds killed in Syria in violence between Assad-loyalists and the country’s new leadership. Reactions to America’s on-again, off-again trade tariffs with Mexico. A unique educational initiative in Estonia, and a documentary about making art during wartime in Ukraine.
