Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the mother of the Everglades

Marjory Stoneman Douglas was a tireless environmental activist, who was acknowledged for single-handedly saving the Florida Everglades. The high school which bears her name in Parkland, Florida gained international notoriety following the shooting on February 14, 2018, which killed 17 people. Her activism and dedication to bringing awareness to the Everglades is similar to the spirit and passion of the Parkland students. In our fifth installment of After Parkland, we look at her legacy.