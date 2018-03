Sex trafficking, the kidnapping of girls and boys to force them to perform sex for money, is on the rise. Here in the United States, the National Human Trafficking Hotline gets an average of 20 new cases each day. Some law enforcement agencies are fighting the scourge in a different way. In Part 2 of her three-part series, VOA's Carolyn Presutti takes us along on an FBI and Maryland state police operation that focuses on rescuing the victims instead of arresting their pimps.