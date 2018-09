Every culture has its own wedding ceremony traditions. In India and Pakistan, weddings can be costly, and traditions such as a dowry can prevent women from getting married because of their family finances. Now, a nongovernmental organization in Srinagar, Kashmir, is helping Indian parents and couples lower the financial burden by organizing marriage events where more than 100 couples tie the knot. VOA's Zubair Dar takes us to one of these ceremonies in this report, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.