Day in Photos

May 22, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Firefighters douse a fire at the Post Office building in Manila, Philippines.
2 A medical team from Iraq's Health Ministry veterinarian department carries on a disinfection campaign on cows as a precaution against the spread of Congo haemorrhagic fever, at a farm in the southwestern Baghdad suburb of al-Bouaitha. At least 13 people have died in Iraq since the start of the year from a viral tick-borne disease transmitted to humans from livestock, the health ministry said. 
3 The mother of one of three Palestinian militants, who were killed in an Israeli raid, reacts during their funeral in Balata camp, Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
4 Investigators and government employees inspect the school dormitory where a fire killed at least 19 people in Mahdia, Guyana.

