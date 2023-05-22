Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
May 22, 2023
May 22, 2023 12:59 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Firefighters douse a fire at the Post Office building in Manila, Philippines.
2
A medical team from Iraq's Health Ministry veterinarian department carries on a disinfection campaign on cows as a precaution against the spread of Congo haemorrhagic fever, at a farm in the southwestern Baghdad suburb of al-Bouaitha. At least 13 people have died in Iraq since the start of the year from a viral tick-borne disease transmitted to humans from livestock, the health ministry said.
3
The mother of one of three Palestinian militants, who were killed in an Israeli raid, reacts during their funeral in Balata camp, Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
4
Investigators and government employees inspect the school dormitory where a fire killed at least 19 people in Mahdia, Guyana.
Load more
May 22, 2023
