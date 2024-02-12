Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Student Union

Medical School vs. Undergraduate Coursework: Which is Harder?

FILE - Students walk by the Rush Rhees Library at the University of Rochester on Feb. 22, 2023.
FILE - Students walk by the Rush Rhees Library at the University of Rochester on Feb. 22, 2023.

Jarek Rutz explains that medical school coursework is much more rigorous than undergraduate for US News & World Report. (January 2024)

Read more

See all News Updates of the Day

Sri Lanka to Establish Partnership with US University

FILE - Students walk through Sproul Plaza on the University of California, Berkeley campus on March 29, 2022, in Berkeley, Calif. The school is under consideration for a science and technology partnership with Sri Lanka.
FILE - Students walk through Sproul Plaza on the University of California, Berkeley campus on March 29, 2022, in Berkeley, Calif. The school is under consideration for a science and technology partnership with Sri Lanka.

Following a proposal by Sri Lanka’s president, the country’s Cabinet of Ministers has moved to establish a university of science and technology through a partnership with a university in the United States.

According to an article in Economy Next, U.S. schools under consideration include the University of Michigan and University of California campuses in Berkely, Riverside and Davis. (January 2024)

Read more

New York Aims to Aid International Student Start-Ups

FILE - New York University in New York, Dec. 16, 2021.
FILE - New York University in New York, Dec. 16, 2021.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants to boost entrepreneurship opportunities for immigrants to the U.S., including international students.

She's proposed offering grants to colleges and universities to help international entrepreneurs remain in New York and launch start-ups.

The PIE News, a website devoted to news and business analysis for international education professionals, has the story. (January 2024)

Read more

International Student Finds School Resources Aid in Adjustment Challenges

FILE - Students walk through Sproul Plaza on the University of California, Berkeley, campus on March 29, 2022, in Berkeley, California.
FILE - Students walk through Sproul Plaza on the University of California, Berkeley, campus on March 29, 2022, in Berkeley, California.

In Ithaca College's student newspaper, a student from Ukraine who's studying at the New York school writes about some of the challenges of studying abroad.

"International students are always the ones who have to live up to new standards and societal expectations, constantly challenging themselves to fit in and find a sense of belonging," writes Sonya Mukhina.

It can be tough, Mukhina writes, and she offers some tips. "In my opinion, taking advantage of the given resources, such as the college’s International Peer Mentor program, social gatherings organized by the Office of International Programs and various clubs, could be a good opportunity to reduce anxiety and find comfort," she says.

Read the full story here. (January 2024)

Read more

Higher Education Reform Becomes Key Topic of 2024 US Elections

FILE - Voting booths are set up in a high school gymnasium in Hollis, N.H., Jan. 22, 2024.
FILE - Voting booths are set up in a high school gymnasium in Hollis, N.H., Jan. 22, 2024.

From classroom offerings and degree programs to free speech issues, American college campuses are topics of debate as the 2024 election season gets underway.

Joy Liwang, writing in University Herald, explains the dynamics of proposed reforms and the potential impacts on colleges and universities. (January 2024)

Read more

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG