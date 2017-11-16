Accessibility links

Languages
USA

Melania Trump to Accept White House Christmas Tree on Monday

  • Associated Press
The 2016 National Christmas Tree with the Washington Monument in the background is shown on the Ellipse near the White House, in Washington, Dec. 3, 2016.

Christmas is coming to Donald Trump's White House a bit early this year.

Melania Trump is set to accept the official White House Christmas tree on Monday. First ladies typically receive the tree on the Friday after Thanksgiving, but the Trumps are expected to spend the holiday at their home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Jim and Diane Chapman, owners of a Wisconsin Christmas tree farm, won a contest run by the National Christmas Tree Association and will get to present the tree to the first lady.

The 19 1/2-foot Balsam fir will go on display in the White House Blue Room.

The Christmas Tree Association says the Chapmans also presented trees to the White House in 1998 and 2003.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG