Pennsylvania Tree to Adorn Rockefeller Center for Christmas

It will soon look a lot like Christmas in New York City thanks to a tree from Pennsylvania.

Workers on Thursday will cut down a 75-foot (23-meter) Norway Spruce at the State College home of Jason Perrin that was chosen as the 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.



The tree, which weighs between 12 and 13 tons, will be hoisted onto a trailer and arrive Saturday in New York City. There it will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski star.



It is the 86th tree to adorn the plaza and the third from Pennsylvania.



The tree will be illuminated on Nov. 29 and remain on display until Jan. 7. It will then be recycled and donated to Habitat for Humanity to be transformed into lumber for building homes.