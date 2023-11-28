Memorial Service to Honor Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter

Former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter is set to be honored Tuesday at a tribute service in Atlanta.

Her husband, 99-year-old former President Jimmy Carter, who entered hospice care in February, plans to attend Tuesday’s service.

The Carter Center said the list of expected guests included President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush.

Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19 at the age of 96.

A funeral is planned for Wednesday in Plains, Georgia, followed by a private interment at the family’s home.

Memorial events began Monday with members of the public given the opportunity to pay their respects at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library.

