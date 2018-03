Movements such as #OscarsSoWhite, Black Lives Matter and #MeToo have helped bring changes in the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, allowing more voting members from minorities and women. As a result, audiences and critics may see the Oscars cover a wider racial and gender breadth this year. VOA's Penelope Poulou spoke with Giovanna Chesler, director of the Film and Video Studies Program at George Mason University, about the Oscar nominees making a difference.