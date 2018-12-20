Mexican Police Arrest Suspects in Killing of 2 Honduran Migrants

Authorities in Mexico’s Baja California state have arrested three suspects in the killing of two Honduran teen migrants who were found dead Saturday in the border city of Tijuana.

Prosecutors said in a statement that two men and a women were being held on murder and other charges.

The victims were said to be about 16 or 17 years old.

The statement said the migrants were walking down a street after leaving a shelter and were approached in an apparent robbery attempt. One other person who was with them was hurt but managed to escape, and the bodies of the teens were later found in an alley with signs of strangulation and stab wounds.

The Honduran foreign ministry has sent its condolences to the victims’ families, and said it awaits an official report from Mexican authorities and to see those responsible brought to justice.

Honduras also cautioned its citizens not to risk their lives on the dangerous migratory route northward toward the United States.

Thousands of people have traveled that path in recent months seeking to escape violence and poverty at home and the chance to seek asylum in the United States.

They are waiting in Tijuana, an area that was already crowded with asylum-seekers, where they now face long wait times in order to have their claims heard. At the main U.S. port of entry in the area, authorities have been processing about 60 asylum claims per day.