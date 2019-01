Alarming reports by the US and the UN paint a gloomy picture of earth's future if we do not reduce burning carbon for energy. On Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren, Dr. Michael E. Mann, Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science at Pennsylvania State University said, "The impacts of climate change are no longer subtle. We’re seeing them play out in terms of weather disasters that are costing us hundreds of billions of dollars." Airdate: January 8, 2019