Midterm Test for Modi as India’s Most Populous State Prepares for Polls

Five states in India will choose new state governments this month, but all eyes are on the election in its most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, that pits Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party against a regional party. A victory here is seen as crucial for the ruling party ahead of national polls in 2024. Anjana Pasricha visited Uttar Pradesh and has this report. Camera - Darshan Singh. Video editor - Jason Godman.