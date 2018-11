Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has warned Central American migrants seeking political asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico that the Trump administration will not tolerate "frivolous asylum claims" or illegal entry. Her warning came Tuesday as a U.S. federal judge temporarily prevented the administration from blocking asylum status for people who do not enter at a designated port of entry. VOA's Celia Mendoza is in Tijuana, Mexico, where she spoke to some of the migrants.