Militants Call for Shutdown in Kashmir

  • VOA News
Indian police officer stop an auto-rickshaw after Kashmiri separatists called for a day-long strike against the recent killings in Kashmir, in downtown Srinagar, Apr. 2, 2018.

Separatists in Indian-administered Kashmir called for a shutdown Monday in the strife-torn state to protest deadly clashes with security forces the day before that killed 13 rebels, four civilians and three soldiers.

Security has been increased in the region, ahead of more expected skirmishes.

Schools and businesses are closed.

Kashmir has been the center of a deadly tug-of-war between India and neighboring Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. The Muslim-majority Himalayan territory is divided between the nuclear-armed rivals, but both claim Kashmir in full.

Kashmir rebels have battled Indian forces for decades, demanding either independence or a merger with Pakistan.

