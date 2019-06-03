Sudanese Security Forces Move to Disperse Sit-in in Khartoum

In Khartoum, explosions and heavy machine gun fire were heard early Monday as Sudanese security forces moved on the site of a sit-in protest outside the Defense Ministry.

The Reuters news agency reports that a medical association affiliated with the protesters said at least one person has been killed and several injured as the government troops attempt to disperse the protest in central Khartoum, Sudan’s capital.

The Associated Press is also reporting that one of its journalists saw smoke rising from the site as the raid is in progress.

The sit-in begin several weeks ago as civilians and military officials argue over the makeup of a transitional government, following the military overthrow of Omar al-Bashir in April, after mass protests against his 30-year rule.

The protesters are demand the military hand over power to civilians.