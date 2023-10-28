Minnesota Mine Pits Global Climate Pollution vs. Local Mine Pollution
Fighting the global environmental impacts of climate change unfortunately requires local impacts from mining the minerals needed for electric vehicles, wind turbines and power grids. The Biden administration aims to increase U.S. production of these critical minerals that China and other countries with weaker environmental standards have come to dominate. But local opposition is complicating the effort. VOA's Steve Baragona looks at the battle over one such mine in the northern U.S. state of Minnesota.