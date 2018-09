Girls' soccer in the U.S. is widely seen as a white, suburban sport that often requires athletes to join costly clubs to advance their skills. But a nonprofit organization in St. Paul, Minnesota, called Like a Girl, wants to open the doors for more racially diverse girls' soccer by embracing daughters of immigrant, refugee and low-income families. In this report narrated by Carol Pearson, VOA's June Soh introduces us to Like a Girl's founder, Kyle Johnson.