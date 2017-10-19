Accessibility links

Missouri Proposes Innovation Corridor for Amazon's 2nd Home

  Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — 

Missouri officials were submitting a bid Thursday for Amazon's second headquarters that would involve an innovation corridor between Kansas City and St. Louis rather than a single location in one of the state's major metropolitan areas.

That's proposal is in addition to individual applications submitted by Kansas City and St. Louis, two of a number of North American metropolitan areas vying to become the company's second home. Amazon in September opened the search for a second headquarters and promised to spend more than $5 billion on the site. The Seattle-based company says it would bring up to 50,000 jobs.

Missouri Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann said the state's bid could be aided if it succeeds in landing a high-speed Hyperloop track connecting the cities.

