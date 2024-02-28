Mitch McConnell Will Step Down as Senate Republican Leader
Mitch McConnell has served in U.S. Senate leadership longer than anyone else in history. His legacy is significant affecting the courts, oil and other conservative causes. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Donald Trump’s immunity claims. And, Yulia Navalnaya steps into the spotlight.
Episodes
-
February 27, 2024
The New NATO – Transforming Europe
-
February 26, 2024
Sweden to Become 32nd Nation to Join NATO
-
February 25, 2024
Zelenskyy Says 31,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed Since Start of War
-
February 22, 2024
Saturday Is Second Anniversary of Russia's War in Ukraine
-
February 21, 2024
Is Putin Becoming Bolder and More Aggressive?
-
February 20, 2024
US Blocks for Third Time a UN Resolution for Cease-Fire in Gaza