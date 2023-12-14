Accessibility links

Moldova’s About-Face: Reversing 30 Years of Military Neglect Amid War Next Door

When Russia invaded Ukraine, neighboring Moldova’s plans to strengthen its military were put into hyperdrive. Ukraine, the second largest country in Europe by territory, and its tiny neighbor have more in common than initially meets the eye: both are ex-Soviet states trying to leave Russia's orbit, both are turning to the West for military help, and both have Russian troops within their borders. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb gained exclusive access for an inside look at how Moldova is working to overhaul its outdated military, support a massive influx of refugees and defend against a Russian hybrid war fueled by disinformation, blackouts and cyberattacks.

