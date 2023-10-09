Monday is World Mental Health Day.

This year’s theme is “Mental health is a basic universal human right.”

People all over the world who have mental health conditions, according to the World Health Organization, face discrimination.

“Having a mental health condition should never be a reason to deprive a person of their human rights or to exclude them from decisions about their own health,” WHO said in a statement. “Yet all over the world, people with mental health conditions continue to experience a wide range of human rights violations.”

The WHO says, “one in eight people globally are living with mental health conditions, which can impact their physical health, their well-being, how they connect with others, and their livelihoods.”

World Mental Health Day was initiated in 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health and since then has gained momentum as more people become aware of how essential good mental health is to a person’s overall well-being.

The World Federation for Mental Health has been bringing awareness to the needs of people with mental health issues since 1948.