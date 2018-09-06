Accessibility links

Moniz: U.S. Energy Security More Than Oil Imports

American energy security "is in a very very good place" according to former U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz. In an interview with VOA Contributor Greta Van Susteren, Moniz touts America's "world-leading innovation system" as important to being energy secure. They discuss U.S. exports of LNG and natural gas' role in bridging to renewables; China's role in energy projects; nuclear power's place in the energy mix; how so-called "clean coal" technology can work. Conducted August 20, 2018

