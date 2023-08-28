More Rain, Less Snow Brings Destruction to Himalayan Region

In the last two months, intense rains have triggered landslides and flash floods and caused widespread havoc in India’s Himalayan region. A recent study points to one cause – shifting weather patterns that are bringing more rain instead of snow to mountainous regions in the northern hemisphere. It says the Himalayas are more vulnerable to the changing climate. Anjana Pasricha has a report on villages impacted by the devastation. (Camera: Rakesh Kumar)