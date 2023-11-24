Accessibility links

More than 200,000 Students Just Got Into College – Without Applying

FILE - The Common Application aims to ease stress for students and fill seats.

The Common Application, the largest application system in the U.S., automatically admitted the students based on their reported grades. The goal is to ease stress for students and fill seats. Nick Anderson has more in The Washington Post. (November 2023)

ACT Scores Have Fallen for Sixth Year in a Row

FILE - An ACT assessment test is seen in Springfield, Ill., April 1, 2014.

The ACT is one of two commonly used college admissions tests in the U.S. Scores have fallen year over year and are now at their lowest level in 30 years. The pandemic made students less ready for college, but the trend predates it. Joseph Pisani of The Wall Street Journal has more. (October 2023)

Do US News College Rankings Exclude International Students?

FILE - People walk through the gates leading to Harvard Yard, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Dec. 13, 2018.

The rankings are the most popular in the U.S., but the rankings have changed their methodology amid recent criticism. Two professors, Ryan Allen and Tomoko Takahashi, argue that this new system is unfair to international students. It fails to capture their earnings after graduation and excludes them from its list of first-generation students. Weigh their arguments for yourself in Inside Higher Ed, (October 2023)

Anti-China ‘Foreign Interference’ Bills Could Harm Academic Cooperation

FILE - Students attend a new student orientation at the University of Texas at Dallas in Richardson, Texas, Aug. 22, 2015.

The proposed Disclose GIFTS Act would introduce tougher disclosure rules for universities receiving gifts or contracts from foreign countries. Academic infiltration and espionage from China is a serious concern, but critics say the bill, if signed into law, will harm Chinese international students. Sophie Hogan outlines the situation for The PIE News. (October 2023)

Immigrants and Asylum-Seekers, Especially From Afghanistan, Face Barriers to College

FILE - Students walk past the Harriet and Charles Luckman Fine Arts Complex at the California State University, Los Angeles, campus on April 25, 2019.

A new study from three professors, published in The Conversation, found that it can be hard to get foreign degrees accepted, or secure financing, particularly for students from Afghanistan. Read the report from Kerri Evans, Ishara Casellas Connors, and Lisa Unangst. (November 2023)

